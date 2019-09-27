Knickerbocker teams up with The New York Times for Soho pop-up

Contemporary clothing brand Knickerbocker has teamed up with The New York Times to open a pop-up store in Soho after being announced the winner of Appear Here’s Space for Ideas competition.

Located at 357 Canal Street, the 1,300-square-foot store will be open between 25 September and 7 October and will preview The Times Store and Knickerbocker’s collaborative work along with their fall and holiday collections.

Appear Here, a marketplace for retail space, hosts the competition annually, offering winners prime space in locations across London, New York, Paris and LA, as well as help with store design and mentoring from industry experts.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Ross Bailey, founder and CEO of Appear Here, said: “Knickerbocker has an incredible story attached to it. He is a 23-year-old who saw something wrong with the industry and instead of watching it happen, decided to do something about it, and he bought a factory, actively gaining control over the supply chain and supporting the movement toward ethical supply chain solutions.

“He has built a brand that not only delivers in terms of its values and ethics, but that is also supplying high quality, on-trend clothing that people can’t seem to get enough of. Not to mention the fact that he has put a skate park in his own office. We are obsessed with this entrepreneur’s story.”

The pop-up was designed by architecture and design firm 8893 and was provided with the support of On Canal, a district for pop-ups where brands can test out new ideas in a high traffic location at the intersection of SoHo and TriBeCa.