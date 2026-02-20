KNWLS opens pop-up concept store during LFW

KNWLS has unveiled a temporary concept store in London during the city’s ongoing fashion week, designed to reflect what a physical space of the British label could look like. Open from February 20 to 23, and located at The Painting Rooms, the store offers an edit of core and exclusive pieces from the brand’s SS26 collection.

Its interior is adorned with vintage furnishings, from wall-based figures by Anousha Payne to framed floral compositions by botanical artist Emilie Pria. Garments hang on custom concertina rails designed by Margulies, while a library of books curated by Studio Nocturne are also on display.

By infusing artwork and collaborative projects into the space, spanning sounds, tastes, and moods, KNWLS said it wishes to honour the “extensive creative networks that colour the brand and fuel its purpose”. The site therefore serves as a tribute to its community.

Knwls pop-up store in London. Credits: KNWLS.

Each addition contributes to a “purpose-built environment” created to encourage visitors to browse, try-on clothing and linger in the space. In a statement, KNWLS said the store’s design encapsulates the lifestyle it wishes to portray, rooted in a universe that is defined by a “calm, concerted place”.

Since co-founding the label in 2017 and later rebranding it to KNWLS in 2021, Charlotte Knowles has enacted a purposeful and slow rollout of the brand on the back of snapping up numerous accolades, such as becoming an LVMH Prize 2022 finalist. The pop-up store therefore marks KNWLS’ first exploration of owned physical retail, having until now remained solely available online or through partnered retail outlets.