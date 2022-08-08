Kohl’s partners with Buffalo David Bitton to expand premium denim offer

Department store chain Kohl’s has established a new partnership with Buffalo David Bitton, building on its efforts to bring more premium denim offerings to its stores.

Pieces by the Iconix-owned brand will be available throughout January 2023 in 600 stores and through the retailer’s online e-commerce site.

The new addition comes as part of Kohl’s efforts to diversify and boost its premium denim offer for casualwear.

Styles available by the French brand include straight and slim leg for men, as well as wide leg, bootcut and mom jeans for women.

The assortment will also feature other apparel including women’s shackets and tops for men.

“Buffalo Jeans is the perfect addition to our denim lineup this fall as we look to provide more offerings that support our customer’s evolving casual lifestyle,” said Ron Murray, Kohl’s interim chief merchandising officer, in a release.

Murray continued: “The brand’s focus on creating craftsmanship-quality denim with unprecedented style is the perfect complement to our existing and new denim brands.”

The announcement closely follows Kohl’s newly established partnership with Levi’s SilverTab which sees the retail chain become the sole wholesaler of the denim brand’s rejuvenated 90s line.