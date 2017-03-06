Kolkata's Little Shop to add more stores

Little Shop is a Kolkata based junior wear brand in the need and value based category. Little Shop opened in 1967 and caters to children up to 12 years with boys’ casual wear, boys’ party wear, girls’ casual wear, girls’ party wear, footwear, toys, stationery, merchandise for infants, furniture, and baby food.

Jeans come with tiny totes with simple embroidery work and trendy chains hanging around the waist, while informal pants for boys come with detachable buckles. With 11 exclusive stores in Kolkata, the brand is now looking to add two more stores this financial year.

The retail design of a Little Shop EBO is done by a Mumbai-based architect. The EBO has state of the art fixtures and visual merchandising elements coming from Mumbai as well. Stores are 3,000 to 5,000 square feet giving a good browsing area and an ambience needed for comfortable shopping. The brand also has a presence in the online space but does not sell at discounts.

Little Shop has seen steady business growth over the years. Hit by demonetization initially sales picked up again in December 2016 and by January business was back on path.