Korean skincare brand Anua Arrives in India through Nykaa

Nykaa, India's fashion, beauty and lifestyle platform, has exclusively launched Anua, an acclaimed Korean skincare brand, into the Indian market.

Anua, known for its gentle yet effective formulations, focuses on essential skincare needs, combining natural and active ingredients to address various concerns from blemish care and anti-aging to moisturising and brightening. The brand's philosophy of constant innovation, avoidance of irritating ingredients, and use of eco-friendly methods aligns with the preferences of today's conscious consumers.

Indian consumers can now access Anua's best-selling products through Nykaa's extensive network, including its website, app, and over 230 retail stores nationwide. Featured products include the Anua Heartleaf 77% Soothing Toner, recognised for calming irritated skin; the Anua Niacinamide 10% + TXA 4% Serum, a brightening solution for dark spots; the Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, designed for makeup removal and sebum control; and the Anua Heartleaf 77 Clear Pad, pre-soaked toner pads for exfoliation and skin refinement.

Ryan Lee, CEO of The Founders Inc., Anua's brand owner, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to introduce Anua to the Indian market through our exclusive partnership with Nykaa. This collaboration marks an important step in our global journey, and we’re excited to share Anua’s gentle, effective skincare with a new audience while building a meaningful community in India.”

Anchit Nayar, executive director & CEO, Nykaa Beauty, reiterated Nykaa's leadership in the K-beauty sector, saying, "With the soaring demand for K-beauty in India, Nykaa continues to lead the way in bringing global skincare excellence to our consumers. As proud forerunners in introducing K-Beauty to the country, we’re thrilled to exclusively launch Anua, a brand known for its clean, calming, and results-driven formulations."

Nykaa has been instrumental in introducing K-beauty to India, boasting a curated selection of popular Korean brands such as Aestura, Dr.Jart+, Isntree, COSRX, Etude, Laneige, and Sulwhasoo.