Kosha,the specialised winter wear brand gets seed funding

Specialised winter wear brand Kosha, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from a clutch of individual and financial investors including Tres Monos Capital and Narendra Hiranandani, founder of Enhira Software. The brand has sold over 10,000 thermals and 600 jackets in the last two years and hopes to scale up its business with the new fund infusion.

Kosha, launched in 2017 by Yuktie Jhangiani, offers technically designed garments ideal for adventure travel and fashionable trench coats, accessories and sweaters. In the last three years, the brand has built on a decades-old family business to create a contemporary brand and offer state-of-the-art outerwear and travel gear to Indian customers.

The firm claims 90 per cent of its products are biodegradable. They are customised according to customers’ needs without compromising on their quality and adhering to all the manufacturing operations in India. In the broader segment, women’s apparel brands Biba (Warburg Pincus and Faering Capital), AND (General Atlantic) and W (TA Associates), among others, have raised private equity funding in the past. In May, Mumbai-based private investment firm Alpha Capital invested Rs 80 crore ($11.5 million) in women’s ethnic and casual wear label Shree.