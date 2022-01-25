Kurt Geiger plans to open new store every month this year

Footwear retailer Kurt Geiger has expressed new plans to open a number of UK stores this year, following a variety of charity initiatives by the brand throughout the pandemic.

Ambitious plans could see the shoe specialist open up to one new store every month in 2022, between 13 and 15 in total, as high heel sales continue to maintain a positive outlook.

In a conversation with The Times, the chief executive of the shoe chain, Neil Clifford, expressed his optimism for the plan. His perceptive was driven by the company’s recent sales recovery, which has risen to 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Generous charitable donations and activations, such as NHS donations and discounts for health care workers, have won favour from global shoppers and aided the retailer in garnering a cohort of new customers.

Its retail-centred approach is also backed by what Clifford has noted as “landlords being a lot more friendly”, with a decrease in rents and other elements that have helped in the recovery of physical retail.