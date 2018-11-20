KVIC aims to sell Khadi worth Rs 5,000 cr in 2018-19

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), is looking to sell around Rs 5,000 crore worth of Khadi by 2018-19-end. According to KVIC, production of khadi fabric in the country has grown by 37 per cent over the last few years. It production has risen by 38.30 million sq. mt. to 142 million sq. mt. from 103 million sq. mt. in the last four years.

KVC attributed this steep rise in Khadi sector fabric production to the repeated appeals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to adopt Khadi. The commission started registration of new Khadi institutions for widening the scope for employment as well as the revival of defunct Khadi institutions. It added 38,684 new khadi artisans till October 10 this year, consequently rising the artisan’s total number to 4,94,684. KVIC is also expanding its khadi stores across India and has added close to 326 new Khadi institutions in the last two years.