KVIC takes khadi to Trinidad & Tobago

The government is going all out to promote khadi both within the country and across the globe. As a part of their plan to promote the khadi globally, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has shipped a consignment of khadi products to Trinidad & Tobago. KVIC delivered the products to the Indian high commission, which will undertake promotional activities in Trinidad & Tobago by giving away these products to dignitaries in the two countries.

KVIC shipped products like khadi face towels in paperboard packing and 150 boxes of khadi face towels and more. To keep future prospects of khadi marketing on, KVIC has also decided to participate in the nine days Diwali festival fair in the month of November 2018 in Trinidad and Tobago. This will create awareness about khadi among the locals and also help in identifying potential buyers. Sale of KVIC products in India increased to Rs 59,098 crore in 2017-18 over Rs 52,138 crore in 2016-17. KVIC is now looking to tap international markets for future growth.