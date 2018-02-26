KVIC to open ‘Khadi Korners’ in Apna Bazar

KVIC is looking at new ways to retail Khadi and the latest in that endeavour is to set up ‘Khadi Korners’ in Apna Bazar. The first such corner will open at Apna Bazar’s Charkop store in Mumbai’s suburb. The target is middle class buyers who have the highest footfall in this superstore. This is the second major tie up for shop in shop by KVIC. The agreement with Apna Bazar was signed between I Jawahar, Director Marketing, KVIC and S T Kajale, CEO, Apna Bazar in the presence of V K Saxena, Chairman KVIC and Anil Ganger, Chairman KVIC. It may be recalled, the first Khadi shop-in-shop was opened at Globus store at Great India Place Mall, Noida the second came up in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on the occasion KVIC chairman V K Saxena said, “KVIC is exploring all possible methods to bring Khadi at your door steps. The new thought is to establish Khadi Korners in major retail showrooms and malls like Shoppers Stop, Star Bazar, Infinity Mall, Pantaloons, Big Bazaar, D-mart etc. We are cost effective and competitive pricewise without compromising on quality. We induce our products in government sectors through the tendering process which implies we are competitive in terms of pricing.” Speaking about Khadi, he said Arvind Milss buys one million meters of Khadi from KVIC for making denim jeans. “They buy from us and export it to foreign companies as well.” The Planning Commission has shortlisted about 400 villages across India as ‘Khadi gaons’, this process is likely to be completed by August 2018. Artisans from these villages will have Khadi making as their primary occupation.

Talking about the tie up, Apna Bazar chairman Anil Gangar said, “Apna Bazar works on the ethos of professionalism and cooperation which will reflect in this tie up. We have seven distributors, 16 supermarkets, one wholesale unit and nine franchisee shops in Mumbai. If Khadi products are sold in all outlets, it will have tremendous impact in escalating Khadi business."

Gangar went on to add, this kind of tie up has triple benefits viz. sales, generating employment and boosting artisans’ incomes. Compared to last year, the total sale of Khadi and village industries products rose almost 90 per cent. Subsequently, KVIC is looking at more tie-ups with other retail outlets in 2018.