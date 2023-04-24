Lacoste opens new flagship store on Regent Street, London

Last week, apparel and footwear retailer Lacoste opened the doors to its new flagship store on London’s Regent Street.

Presented on a space of 900 square metres are 4,000 of the brand's pieces, ranging from the iconic polo shirt to mens, womens and kids’ ready-to-wear, as well as footwear and golf, tennis and fitness performance collections.

A Polo Wall display showcases practical and creative know-how about the creation of the classic shirt invented by the founder of Lacoste, which celebrates its 90th birthday this year.

In addition, the store offers personal shopper services, a specific area for “top customers”, and customization options for the crocodile items such as unique colours, initials, and cuts, as explained in the press release.

The store was laid out with the intention “to embody the beating heart of all Lacost cultures”, just as Lacoste Arena, the Parisian flagship store that opened in the preceding year. Being the brand’s largest store in the UK, it will act as a meeting place and further carry the mission of connecting cultures through experiences.

Catherine Spindler, deputy CEO of Lacoste said in the release: “For us, this opening is a strong signal to our international aficionados. As we did with Lacoste Arena in Paris, 182 Regent Street reflects our ambition to reinvent the customer experience, offering our communities unique experiences in exceptional and unifying locations. In the same spirit, we are also planning to open a new space in New York in 2024 and in Asia.”