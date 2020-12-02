Lacoste opens store at Icon Outlet

Lacoste has opened a new store at Icon Outlet at The O2.

Located on the upper level adjacent to Ted Baker and Calvin Klein, the 1,770 square foot store stocks the French brand’s apparel lines, accessories and fragrances for men, women and children.

Lacoste joins Icon Outlet’s line-up of over 60 international brands including Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Gap, Nike and Adidas.

“We are thrilled to have signed for our latest space at Icon Outlet. At Lacoste we have always been committed to designing products that combine innovation, quality and elegance,” Jamie Givens, CEO for UK & Ireland at Lacoste, said in a statement.

“Icon Outlet embraces these notions across their retail portfolio and we look forward to showcasing our premium range of unique and original lifestyle offerings for women, men and children.”

The news coincides with the reopening of Icon Outlet on Wednesday following the end of England’s second national Covid-19 lockdown.

Following the government’s announcement this week that retailers will be able to extend trading hours in December to make up for losses in the run-up to Christmas, Icon Outlet said its hours will increase by 80 percent.