Landsec submits second planning application for Gunwharf Quays

Real estate firm Landsec has submitted its second planning application to the Portsmouth City Council in regards to its planned investment into Gunwharf Quays.

The programme, valued at 45 million pounds, looks to build on the outlet shopping centre’s position in the UK market, as it looks to secure both new and returning guests in the coming years.

While phase one of the plan revolved around improving The Avenues, for which consent was granted in August, the next phase will focus on Marlborough Square, where the company is looking to enhance the entrance tunnel used by guests via Portsmouth Harbour train station.

Plans further include improvements to buildings, shopfronts, public realm and landscaping, with features such as additional seating and new facilities aimed to create more opportunities for brands.

If approved, Landsec said work on Marlborough Square would commence in summer 2024, alongside the announcement of future phases of its investments and following the start of the already accepted phase one, which is scheduled to begin in early 2024.

In a release, Pablo Sueiras, head of retail asset management at Landsec, said the submission marked another milestone in the company’s ongoing investment strategy, adding: “These plans and our ongoing investments across our UK-wide destinations demonstrate just how much retail is a force for good.

“With our ongoing sustainability actions and our strengthened local partnerships, we can continue to create value for our brand partners, local communities and the environment.”