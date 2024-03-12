Last of JD's Perry Sport, Aktiesport and Sprinter stores shutter

The doors of the final lot of JD Sports' Dutch retailers Perry Sport, Aktiesport and Sprinter will close on Tuesday. Many of the branches had already shuttered earlier this year, but the last six are now closing, curator Kees van de Meent told De Telegraaf.

The stores had been operated under JD's subsidiary Sports Unlimited Retail, the company that went bankrupt at the end of 2023, alongside a total of 52 branches. In mid-January, news came that the British Frasers Group wanted to take over a maximum of 20 stores, but it is still uncertain how many will actually be taken over. This all depends on negotiations with landlords.

It is not clear what will happen to the other Sports Unlimited Retail locations. The Aktiesport and Perry Sport chains were housed under this company after they were taken over from the bankruptcy of United Sports Group in 2016.

It had been known for some time that the names Aktiesport and Perry Sport would disappear from the shopping street, as the branches would be converted into a Spanish sister company, Sprinter. However, these renovations were not yet completed when Sports Unlimited Retail was declared bankrupt at the end of 2023.