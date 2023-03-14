Laundry Lab puts international expansion on the agenda

Since 2021, Antwerp-based Laundry Lab is not only an agency, but also a clothing brand. So far, the label is available in more than 50 stores in Belgium and the Netherlands and is now thinking about international expansion due to its rapid growth.

Favourable countries to expand to are Germany, France and Scandinavian countries, among others. "We want to grow step by step and, first of all, be strong within our own market before we go further on an international scale," Anna Vandoorne, founder of the fashion brand, said in a press release.

Before Laundry Lab crosses the Belgian and Dutch borders, Vandoorne wants it to flourish further within the existing markets by opening several pop-ups so consumers can get to know the brand.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Cenia Zitter.