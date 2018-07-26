Leading online fashion retailer Jabong’s four-day sale begins tomorrow

Jabong will kick off its sale from July 27 to July 30. The discounts range from 55 per cent to 80 per cent across all product categories. India’s leading online fashion brand is offering four lakh styles from over 3,000 international and Indian brands. Over one lakh styles are for the first time on over 50 per cent discount, in addition to over 80 per cent off on more than 15,000 styles.

Over a lakh customers will also get exclusive VIP slots to shop before millions of other shoppers, leading to 15X sale during slot hours vs a normal day. This time Jabong is also offering 100 per cent cashback (in Jabong points) to all customers to make their shopping experience on Jabong much more exciting.

Jabong promises an extraordinary fashion experience to customers and is launching an exclusive on-demand stylist service on Whatsapp for these four days. Jabong customers can Whatsapp their wardrobe picture to get curated looks and personalized fashion advice from an in-house fashion expert.

Jabong is India’s leading fashion and lifestyle online brand that offers a wide selection of over 4,00,000 premium products across footwear, apparel, jewelry, accessories and toy categories. The sale is Jabong’s marquee property that aims at celebrating premium fashion in a unique way.