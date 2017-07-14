Lenskart plans smaller stores for Tier-II, III cities

Online eyeware major that has stepped into brick and mortar space with Lenskart stores is now looking to open Lenskart Lite, a store concept for smaller cities. The omni channel eyewear major will open Lenskart Lite which are smaller sized stores with simpler design. Meanwhile Lenskart plans to add 200 more stores in both metros and non-metros in next few years.

Meanwhile the retailer had launched LenskartLite an app for android mobiles sometime back. The app shows the company’s commitment to mobile solutions and its ability in developing cutting-edge application for customers . With changing online business models and evolving consumer behavior, Lenskart aims to provide a hassle free and faster experience to shoppers through this initiative.

Lenskart Lite app is also India’s first no internet app, for android phones. This makes shopping possible even without internet. Lenskart set an example by opening 90 stores in 90 days last year, keeping the store design small, lean and profitable. Taking the same philosophy, Lenskart Lite stores will further simplify the design.