Lestrange opens first store outside London on Amsterdam's Nine Streets

British menswear brand Lestrange has opened its first international store in Amsterdam’s popular Nine Streets - or ‘de Negen Straatje’.

The brand, founded by Tom Horne and Will Green, focuses on essential pieces that can be mixed and matched to build a simplified, seasonless, and versatile wardrobe.

The new location in Amsterdam reflects that ethos, with a slick minimalistic design showcasing a selection of the brand’s garments, including t-shirts, jackets, and its most popular item, ‘The 24 Trouser’ - which is made with comfortable stretch cotton and designed to be worn for either formal or casual occasions.

The store also centres on biophilic design, combining natural textures and generative materials such as FSC-certified spruce plywood and pine. The space is then completed by a large tree sitting in the centre of the store - above which a circular LED light emits a glow emulating daylight, changing through the day and “matching the natural circadian rhythm to bring the outdoors into the space”.

Image: Lestrange Amsterdam store | Credit: Lestrange

Image: Lestrange Amsterdam store | Credit: Lestrange

The brand called in biophilic design specialist Oliver Heath and British designer Fred Rigby to bring its vision to life.

The opening marks Lestrange’s first store outside of the English capital - the company opened its most recent London store at Coal Drops Yard on May 9.

Image: Lestrange Amsterdam store | Credit: Lestrange

Image: Lestrange Amsterdam store | Credit: Lestrange

Co-founders Tom Horne and Will Green said: “The vision of the business is to create a new paradigm for the way we consume - bringing consumption back in line with the planet. Our hope is that our new biophilic retail model, and the store in the Nine Streets, can act as a catalyst to open up a new conversation around retail and enact a shift in current perspectives.

“For us, our stores are the gateways to our universe and one of the core ways we engage and communicate with our community. We want to create an immersive multi-sensory experience that exceeds customer expectations. We’re excited to have chosen the Nine Streets in Amsterdam as the location of our first international store.”

FashionUnited visited the Amsterdam store and spoke to Horne and Green. Keep an eye out for the interview to come.