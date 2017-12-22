Levi’s South Asia, Middle East, North Africa operations are merged

Levi’s has merged its South Asia market operations with Middle East and North Africa. Reason: common consumer preferences and synergies across these markets. The company’s India head Sanjeev Mohanty will spearhead the consolidated business. North Africa, Middle East and South Asia account for around $200 million in wholesale turnover and are possibly the fastest growing business unit within Levi’s globally.

The Indian unit of Levi’s reported a revenue of over Rs 842 crores, as of March-end 2017, with a net profit of almost Rs 58 crores for the period under review. Sanjeev Mohanty has led the South Asia region for over a year now. He joined the company a little over a year ago after leaving online fashion e-tailer Jabong, where he had a stint of about nine months. He had steered Benetton in India prior to that. Levi’s is developing out-of-the-box business strategies. The retailer has developed new innovative initiatives, including wearable technology products and designer collaborations, to keep consumers part of its story.

Collaborations have been key to keeping Levi’s heritage alive. Last month, the brand celebrated the 50th anniversary of its iconic 1967 70505 Type III trucker jacket by partnering with 50 influencers from around the world to create their own versions of the jacket, and consumers can choose the trucker jacket that fits with their personal style aesthetics.