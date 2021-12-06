Lids opens first stores in Europe

Sports retailer Lids has opened its first store in Europe.

Aiming to expand its international presence through brick-and-mortar stores, the brand has debuted in England with four locations.

Having already opened in Seven Dials in London, the locations of the 02 Peninsula Square, London, Lakeside Shopping Centre in Essex and Churchill Square Shopping Centre Russel Place in Brighton are set to welcome customers in December.

“London is a natural fit for Lids,” said Britten Maughan, president of Lids. “The enthusiasm for both American sports and streetwear aligns with our on-field and fashion focused hat and jersey assortment.”

As a part of its product offerings, Lids will display an assortment of US league team product from MLB, NFL and NBA. Other brands such as Adidas, New Era Cap, ‘47, Mitchell and Ness, Hurley, Oakley and Local Crowns will also be available in the store.

Lids will also include its custom embroidery service for hats or apparel, Custom Zones, as a service in-store.

The brand is looking to continue opening stores in Europe throughout 2022. Already operating almost 2,000 stores in the US and Canada, Lids has grown into a billion dollar business since it was acquired by Ames Watson in 2019.

“Expanding in the UK is our top priority at Lids,” said chairman and CEO of Lids and partner co-founder at Ames Watson. “Lids has become one of the strongest retailers in North America and we’re thrilled to take this growth internationally.”