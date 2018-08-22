Lifestyle to invest Rs 200 crore on retail expansion

Readymade apparel retailer Lifestyle plans to invest up to Rs 200 crore to add 20 stores in the next one-and-half years to increase its footprint across the country. The company targets 16 per cent-18 per cent growth and turnover of Rs 4,600 crore in 2018-19. It currently operates around 75 stores in India.

Lifestyle currently generates 75 per cent of its business from top cities but expects smaller cities to add to its growth in the years to come. The company also expects its omnichannel (combination of offline and online retail) strategy to pay off and contribute significantly over the next five years.

Lifestyle is a part of Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate, The Landmark Group. Since its inception in 1998, Lifestyle has offered customers a unique shopping experience featuring an eclectic range of cosmetic products, perfumes, accessories and homeware, all under one roof.