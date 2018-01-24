LimeRoad now plans brick and mortar stores for better visibility

LimeRoad, the fashion portal backed by Tiger Global Management, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Matrix Partners India now plans to enter brick-and mortar retailing to broaden visibility in a market where physical presence is known to enhance brand recall. The company has so far raised about $50 million in three rounds of funding.

LimeRoad plans to open 2,000-3,000 stores across the country in the next 2-3 years, and these will be run by sellers. Brand LimeRoad will be franchised to them. The company will provide logistics and marketing support to sellers for this. LimeRoad is the latest to foray into offline space, joining the likes of fast-fashion retailers Myntra and FabAlley, lingerie brand Zivame, eyewear seller Lenskart, and furniture firms Urban Ladder and Pepperfry to enter physical retailing.

LimeRoad started as a fashion marketplace for women, and now also sells apparel and accessories for men and kids. It introduced the LimeRoad mobile site last year besides the kids wear segment LimeRoad Mini.