Liverpool boasts most popular high street despite continued decline in sector

Research by Small Business Prices has found Liverpool to be the number one UK city for high street shopping, in a report that details where there is the biggest appreciation for the specific retail sector.

The organisation analysed the 30 most populous cities in the UK, taking into consideration factors like the level of high street spending, footfall and the number of retail addresses at the locations.

Liverpool ranked in first place on the list, with a consumer spending score of 134 and just 12 percent of vacant high street services, beating out other cities.

Plymouth came in second, recording the highest footfall on both weekdays and weekends, while Southend-on-Sea followed behind, reporting the second highest footfall across the week.

Coventry fell in last, followed by Reading and Birmingham, with all three cities scoring poorly for high street spending and some of the lowest footfall in the country.

While all regions of the UK had experienced a decline in high street shops, the North saw the least with a net decline of minus 71 so far in 2022.

This was followed by Wales with minus 100 and the East Midlands with minus 136.

London had seen the biggest decrease in the number of high street shops, with a net loss of minus 389.

Stoke-on-Trent came out on top as having the most retail outlets on the high street at 53, beating the capital by a wide margin despite being a smaller city.