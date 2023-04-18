Liverpool One expects 25 million pound boost over Eurovision weekend

Retail destination Liverpool One is preparing for the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and final, which are taking place in the city’s M&S Bank Arena on May 9 and 11 and May 13, respectively.

With the globally renowned event, the location is also expecting a boost to the local economy, as the city is set to welcome a surge of domestic and international visitors attending the occasion.

According to Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, an immediate 25 million pound boost to the economy is anticipated, with a subsequent five percent increase in tourism revenue annually, equating to an additional 250 million pounds of spend by 2026.

Liverpool One also said it is forecasting a 25 percent increase in footfall during the Eurovision weekend, which it hopes will be further backed by its string of music, art and community-led events designed to welcome visitors to the city.

Among the programme will be an official Eurovision pop-up store with a full range of merchandise and novelty items, a floral display inspired by the colours of the Ukrainian flag and the relaunch of Liverpool One’s tourist information centre.

Free performances will also be taking place at Liverpool’s Chavasse Park, including shows featuring stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as part of a partnership with Culture Liverpool and EuroCamp.

In a release, Donna Howitt, place strategy director of Liverpool One, said: “We strive to place community and culture at the heart of everything we do, so it was vital that our Eurovision schedule had these things in abundance.

“We are also working on the legacy post-Eurovision and how such a major event can influence the transformation of spaces and wellbeing opportunities across Liverpool One.”