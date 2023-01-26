Liverpool One opens pop-up for local independent brands

Retail park Liverpool One has unveiled a new pop-up dedicated to supporting independent brands and innovative concepts.

Located on the destination’s Peter’s Lane, MerseyMade showcases and sells a selection of work by local artisans from the Merseyside region, with pieces by the likes of textile specialist Alistair McCready, graphic designer Sophie Green and artist Jenny Dunlop.

The pop-up will run at Peter’s Lane until the end of January before moving to a second pop-up on Liverpool One’s Manesty’s Lane.

In a release, Chris Jukes, Liverpool One director at real estate firm Grosvenor, said: “Innovation and independents have always played a role in the success of Liverpool One, creating additional reasons to visit, building engagement with consumers, and supporting the local community.

“MerseyMade has proved incredibly popular, but is just the beginning for 2023. We will be introducing more pop-ups throughout the year to complement the established, and highly successful, retail, food and drink, and leisure offer at Liverpool One.”

A further integration is that of Liverpool One’s collaboration with Lone Design Club to create LDC Activates, an initiative that provides visitors with QR code surveys to capture their sentiment and add value to the retail outlet’s marketing.