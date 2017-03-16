LKS ventures into apparel, opens maiden store in Chennai

LKS Fashion House has opened an apparel store in Chennai. This is the first such store LKS store, till now known as a jewelry brand. The store is spread across a 5,000 square feet area and acts as a one-stop-shop for women, children and infants.

The vision of this venture is to be the most trusted and enjoyable fashion destination of curated collections for women and children. To deliver this commitment, the company has invested in creating the best ambience, assortment and customer experience at the store. Professional store design, fixtures, lighting, visual merchandising and in-store communication complement an assortment of brands to deliver what the brand has endeavored to stand for.

LKS is a brand in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. It opened in 1925 as a jewelry brand but has diversified into categories like home, furniture etc. It is involved in the manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics and articles. It falls in the premium luxury brand in South India, offering traditional as well as modern jewelry. It is renowned as much for its purity of gold as for its priceless diamonds and ravishing platinum, making it the biggest and most elegant abode of complete precious jewelry.