Løci opens debut physical retail store in London

British vegan footwear and apparel brand Løci, which counts actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper Nicki Minaj as investors, has opened its first physical store with a future retail concept in London.

Løci has partnered with experiential immersive retail space Future Stores on Oxford Street to open a pop-up concept that merges cutting-edge technology, including 4,300 square feet of digital screens, with traditional bricks-and-mortar shopping in the run-up to Christmas.

Open until the end of December, the concept showcases an immersive in-store experience, complete with Løci digital graphics, showcasing its current collection, all of which can be ordered in-store and delivered directly to the customer’s door, as well as a sneak peek of the brand’s spring/summer 2025 collections.

Løci Future Stores concept pop-up Credits: Løci

As part of the in-store experience, Snapchat will offer its augmented reality (AR) technology, enabling shoppers to virtually try on Løci’s footwear and hoodies via full-length AR mirrors, while visitors will also be able to play with other bespoke Løci Lenses and some of Snapchat’s famed viral Lenses.

Phillipe Homsey, co-founder of Løci, said in a statement: “Online retail is a powerful tool, but nowadays modern shoppers want so much more. They want to see our products, virtually try them on, post their hottest looks online and immerse themselves in all that Løci has to offer.

“Partnering with Future Stores and collaborating with Snapchat allows us to offer a truly personalised, 360-degree experience so each of our customers has the individual brand interaction they want and deserve. It’s our first physical store and what better place to have it than on the busiest shopping street in Europe. It also fits perfectly with our brand's ethos of ‘Keep It Moving’ – a call to challenge the status quo, inspire change and empower those driving positive impact.”

Løci Future Stores concept pop-up Credits: Løci

The ’Future Stores,’ which opened in October, is billed as “the world’s most advanced retail store”. The 20-million-pound space has been designed to sit at the intersection of digital-out-of-home media and experiential retail to transform traditional shopping into “a dynamic, interactive experience”.

Kate Hardcastle, director of global engagement at Future Stores, added: “Forward-thinking brands like Løci understand that immersive ‘i-tail’ experiences are the future of customer engagement. We are leading the charge in transforming the retail landscape by delivering standout brand activations that redefine how emerging brands connect with their audiences. By doing so, we’re revitalising the high street, offering customers an experience as dynamic and captivating as their social media feeds.”

“Løci represents the ideal partner – a true challenger brand with exceptional products, a steadfast commitment to sustainability, and a loyal, passionate following. It’s a brand that resonates deeply with customers, celebrities, fashion editors and influencers alike.”