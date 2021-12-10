Loewe reopens Avenue Montaigne store

Loewe has reopened its store on Avenue Montaigne, bringing more artwork into its retail space. For its new store, Loewe has focused on a sustainable design and a clean style. The black façade contrasts with intimate spaces bathed in natural light. The interior design features an alliance of materials, including a Georgian-style spiral staircase made from Campaspero stone at the center of the space. Concrete floors and walls contrast with handmade maple ceiling slats.

Central product displays built from concrete, glass, and wood echo podiums in clay, concrete, burnt wood, and Spanish colored ceramic. Art became a central part of the reopened stores interiors. Artists featured include painter Walter Price, whose practice bridges figuration and abstraction, sculptor Henry Moore, Pablo Picasso, and British artist Hilary Lloyd, whose practice centers on videos.

Also featured in the store are creations from artists honored by the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize. Surface Tactility 11 by Genta Ishizuka and a wooden bench by Jim Partridge and Liz Walmsley, respectively winner and finalists of the 2019 edition, are both prominently displayed. The store showcases the full range of Loewe men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories.