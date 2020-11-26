London Designer Outlet expands Adidas store

The London Designer Outlet (LDO) is set to expand its Adidas store to adopt its new design format, which will be a first for UK outlets.

Adidas will increase its floor space by 63 percent to 10,550 square feet. The new design format will concentrate on featuring high-resolution interactive displays and active participation spaces for consumers.

Adidas is the biggest sportswear manufacturer in Europe and is one of LDOs longest-serving brands.

The decision to expand the store in the LDO, which is managed by the UK’s specialist outlet operator Realm, comes after the outlets have continued to perform well during the pandemic as consumers favour value-for-money, local destinations and locations where social distancing can take place, according to the LDO outlet.

Sue Shepherd, Realm’s general manager for the LDO, said in a statement: “It is always encouraging when retailers like Adidas upsize since it highlights how much our guests enjoy these brands and emphasises that they have been trading well. We also have a good mix of stores that have been with us since our first few months, including Villeroy & Boch, The North Face and Replay alongside more recent signings such as Radley, Police and Nicce.

“Between the enhanced safety measures we have in place and the wide, open spaces of Wembley Park, we are confident that once we can welcome our guests back again after lockdown that they will feel safe in returning, so that they can shop their favourite brands at affordable prices in a secure, accessible environment.”

An Adidas spokesperson added: “We’ve been pleased to have had Adidas as part of the LDO since it opened in 2013 and be part of its continued success. After fantastic feedback on our existing store, we have taken the opportunity to expand our footprint and enhance the brand experience. We look forward to serving our consumers in our new store at LDO and continuing to be a part of the growing Wembley Park community.”