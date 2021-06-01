London’s West End launches pop-up programme to entice new talent

London’s West End is launching a pop-up competition to give small scale businesses, homegrown start-ups and emerging creative talent the opportunity to open their doors at the iconic shopping destination.

Launched by Westminster City Council in partnership with New West End Company and The Crown Estate, the programme also aims to attract shoppers back to the West End following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

One of the key business groups the programme is aiming to attract is a new generation of fashion designers who can “reimagine retail and challenge the way we consume fashion under business models that support sustainability whilst connecting local distinctiveness and global trends”.

The programme will also be looking for companies that can create “seasonal immersive spaces”, mixed media and digital art installations and wellness and wellbeing areas.

West End looks to attract young talent

To further support the promotion of successful applicants, Westminster City Council said it is offering grants of up to 5,000 pounds to enhance brand profiles and help fund fit-out and installations.

“From Alexander McQueen to Hussein Chalayan, emerging British designers have long turned to the West End to start their businesses,” said Matthew Green, cabinet member for business, licensing and planning at Westminster City Council, in a release.

“Now, Westminster City Council’s pop-up programme will enable the next generation of creative design and innovation to flourish as we support new businesses and starts-ups to grow and thrive in the heart of the West End.”