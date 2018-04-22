Longchamp to open boutique in New York

Parisian brand Longchamp is planting more roots on the East Coast. The label is set to open a new brick-and-mortar bowing on Fifth Avenue in New York.

The new store will boast 4,000 square feet and will have both an upper and lower level. According to The Cut, Longchamp hired on French Artist Remed in order to vamp up the store aesthetically. Known also as Guilluame Alby, the artist created a piece called L’Eau delà–Émoi with varying colors in order to create an ambiance for Longchamp's new space. Located on 645 Fifth Avenue, the newest retail addition is now open neighboring retailers such as Cartier, Victoria's Secret, Zara and more.

The French luxury house was founded in 1948 by Jean Cassegrain. The label first became popular through its luggage and accessories then eventually grew into a worldwide, reputable brand. Currently, the privately held company specializes in accessories, leather goods and ready-to-wear. The brand's New York store will offer all of Longchamp's collections including womenswear, menswear, and accessories. The two-story show will open its doors next month, May 3.