Louis Vuitton opens first menswear-dedicated store in Selfridges

French luxury label Louis Vuitton has opened its first store dedicated to its menswear collections. The retail space is located in Selfridges Manchester Exchange Square, and is marked by the launch of men’s creative director Pharrell Williams’ autumn 2026 line.

Intended to serve as a one-stop shopping destination, the menswear store offers a wide selection of pieces from the category, including leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear, accessories, jewellery and lifestyle items. A private shopping experience in the form of an exclusive VIP area further enhances the L-shaped space.

The interior itself directly references Louis Vuitton’s signature aesthetic, incorporating the house’s monogram into metal mesh panels and its checkerboard design appearing over the floor to ceiling. Colourful artwork and historical photography are dotted around to emphasise the intended style.

The brand’s decision to open a menswear-focused area comes as Williams’ continues on his path to define the specific category. His newly available autumn collection draws inspiration from the British heritage wardrobe of the early 20th century, a press release said, combining the contrasting codes of American collegiate styles.