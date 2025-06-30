Louis Vuitton presents "The Louis" in Shanghai

French luxury house Louis Vuitton has announced the opening of a new location in Shanghai. This location combines retail, Le Café Louis Vuitton and an exhibition on the history of Louis Vuitton.

The building is shaped like a ship. It is intended as a contemporary homage to the origins of travel. This reflects Louis Vuitton's history as a maker of luggage for transatlantic voyages in the 19th century. It also recalls the city's significance as the gateway to the East, with Shanghai serving as an important shipping and trading centre in China.

A metal facade: The Louis in Shanghai. Credits: Louis Vuitton

"The Louis" is located on Wujiang Road in the city's central business district. Inside the building, there is a store and an exhibition space, as well as a café on the third floor. Its culinary concept combines the best of East and West.

Visionary Journeys exhibition. Credits: Louis Vuitton

Trunkscape tunnel. Credits: Louis Vuitton

The 'Test room' Credits: Louis Vuitton

Under the title Visionary Journeys, Louis Vuitton is also presenting its latest exhibition at The Louis, exploring the multifaceted heritage of the house. It focuses on the themes of travel, craftsmanship, fashion and innovation.

Exhibition on the theme of sport at The Louis in Shanghai. Credits: Louis Vuitton

The experience unfolds amidst an expansive scenographic design by Shohei Shigematsu-OMA, created as a journey through time and creativity. LV products from the past and present merge through immersive visual storytelling. The exhibition spans two floors within the enormous, ship-shaped "The Louis". It offers a sequence of thematic rooms.

Le Café at The Louis in Shanghai. Credits: Louis Vuitton

Le Café Louis Vuitton. Credits: Louis Vuitton

Credits: Louis Vuitton

Credits: Louis Vuitton