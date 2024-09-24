Loxton Walk: New West End retail and leisure destination to open in 2025

Details of a new retail and leisure destination set to be opening the heart of Marylebone, London, have been unveiled by the Portman Estate and Derwent London, which will be responsible for the development of the property.

Set to open in 2025, Loxton Walk will span 28,500 square feet across 17 ground floor units, accessible via George Street, Blandford Street, Gloucester Place and Baker Street.

The space will consist of a central courtyard as well as a variety of kiosk retail units ranging from 300 to 5,800 square feet that can be combined by brands to create anchor stores. Loxton Walk is hoping to appeal to a diverse and “eclectic” mix of retail and hospitality businesses, including retailers in wellness, lifestyle and amenity.

In a release, portfolio director of The Portman Estate, Tom Knight, said: “The creation of Loxton Walk highlights our efforts and commitment to building a commercially successful neighbourhood in central London.

“Our latest retail and leisure offering delivered in partnership with Derwent London is an exciting addition to the Marylebone landscape, bringing a new public space and amenity to those who live, work and visit here.”

It will build on wider developments in the West End area, which is currently undergoing a series of investment plans aimed to “protect the long-term future success” of London. One of these schemes includes the potential pedestrianisation of Oxford Street.