Lucy & Yak to open first outlet store

Lifestyle brand Lucy & Yak has announced the opening of its first outlet store near Castleford, Yorkshire, in the discounted shopping outlet centre, Junction 32.

Set to open September 6, 2024, the 1,545 square foot space will house a range of “hidden gems, discounted one-off samples, and more”, a press release read, expanding on efforts to keep its clothing out of landfill. It will also offer a selection of its (Im)Perfect Yaks, a range of items that come with minor issues but are still deemed to be wearable.

The brand, which prides itself on the values of being “socially and environmentally conscious”, said the street-level location will incorporate its signature colour palette, within which will lie four changing rooms.

The opening builds on Lucy & Yak’s ongoing retail expansion, following the opening of new stores in Bristol, Norwich, Nottingham and Cambridge, among other UK cities, which now sit alongside the brand’s existing North Laine and sustainability-focused flagship stores, both in Brighton.

The company has been in pursuit of securing a greater physical presence across the UK in a bid to both establish a better connection with consumers and provide in-person bases for its Re:Yak PreLoved hub, an initiative allowing customers to bring back used products in return for a voucher.