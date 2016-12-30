Lulu and Sky making a mark with high street and high fashion

Lulu and Sky helmed by Kalyani Saha Chawla, the face of Dior in India for decades is an ubercool fashion website. The strapline is ‘Wear the Lulu’ in you. It is high street shaking hands with high fashion aimed at 5 to 50 year old women and teenagers. The e-commerce site features trendy wear at excellent pricing. It is at the midpoint of the mindset and wallet making it everything for everyone.

Chawla brings her personal sass, eye for understanding consumer sensibilities, her acute analysis of price points and a substantially large Rolodex to the table. Her equity with press, influencer groups, mavens and media gives the brand an unique edge. She has lavished her attention to packaging, delivery, post- delivery feedback to the brand. The marketing mix for the brand is Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook and the fashion media. All this ensures Lulu and Sky stands out from a marketing and communications point of view.

India has seen many e-fashion brands lately, including Ajio, the fashion brand from Reliance Jio Digital Life that was launched in April 2016.