Lululemon Expands to India: Athleisure brand partners with Tata CLiQ

Canadian athleisure brand Lululemon is set to make its official foray into the Indian market in the second half of 2026, having chosen Tata CLiQ as its franchise partner, Economic Times reports. This strategic collaboration will see the brand launch its first physical store in India, complemented by a dedicated e-commerce presence on both Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion platforms.

Lululemon's entry will introduce its performance-driven apparel, footwear, and accessories to Indian consumers, catering to a diverse range of athletic pursuits including yoga, running, training, tennis, and golf. Beyond its retail offerings, Lululemon plans to cultivate brand affinity through community-driven activations and wellness experiences, aiming to engage local audiences and foster movement and connection.

Market expansion is a fundamental pillar of Lululemon’s "Power of Three ×2 growth" strategy. The brand currently operates in over 30 markets globally and is actively strengthening its footprint across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China Mainland.

With the increasing demand for premium athleisure and wellness-focused fashion in India, Lululemon aims to capitalise on the country’s burgeoning consumer base through a multi-pronged approach encompassing offline retail, digital platforms, and experiential engagement.