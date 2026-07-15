Lululemon to open first Austrian store

Canadian athleisure giant Lululemon is embarking on a new venture in Austria, where it is due to open its first regional store on September 4.

Located in the capital city of Vienna on the Kärnter Straße, the new store spans over 200 square metres and houses what the brand describes to be a “welcoming environment” reflecting its “commitment to wellbeing, movement, and community”.

The space intends to serve as a community hub, offering a selection of athletic apparel, footwear and accessories, alongside a year-round calendar of events and experiences.

The store’s opening weekend will feature wellness experiences, movement sessions, local community activations, and partnered activities with local fitness and wellbeing partners.

Opening in partnership with Arion Retail Group, the Viennese site is part of a wider expansion plan underway at the company and marks its fifth European market entry of the year.

The brand has already moved into Greece, Poland, Hungary and Romania, and has also confirmed plans to rollout into India and Mexico through either e-commerce or physical stores.

Lululemon’s international growth plans are offsetting a more constrained domestic market for the company, which, for the first quarter of FY26, saw Americas sales decline 5 percent, while international sales rose 13 percent.

As a result of the poorer performance, Lululemon lowered its guidance, with net revenues for the full year now expected to land between 11 and 11.15 billion dollars, a 1 percent decline on FY25.