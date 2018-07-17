Luxe lingerie brand La Perla expands omni channel retail in India

As per latest media reports, Luxury lingerie brand La Perla has expanded its presence by launching a dedicated e-commerce site, a men’s innerwear line, and growing its existing shop-at-home service. CEO of La Perla in India, Sapna Shehrawat, is presently overseeing the creation of a dedicated e-commerce store for La Perla in India and the launch date is set for November this year. The platform, to be called Laperla will carry the brand’s range of lingerie, lounge wear, accessories, and ready to wear.

Meanwhile, La Perla will expand its shop-at-home service to include more locations. The brand will also launch its men’s innerwear line in India this year which will include underwear and loungewear. La Perla was founded by Ada Masotti in 1954 in Bologna, Italy and the business began its life as a corset manufacturer. In May 2016, Julia Haart was appointed as the brand’s global creative director encompassing the brand’s ready to wear line.

La Perla is also looking at broader technology enhancements for its customer experience ahead, including a two-hour delivery service in major cities, 24-hour live chat with stylists and a virtual fitting room for shoppers, showcasing their inventory of previous La Perla purchases.