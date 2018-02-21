Luxe shoe brand Berluti Paris forays in India

Berluti Paris, a luxury shoe brand from Paris, has opened its maiden boutique in India. It entered Indian market in partnership with Bequest Group. The new boutique in DLF Emporio displays the complete lifestyle range of shoes, leather goods and ready-to-wear pieces amongst which are the emblematic: Alessandro shoes, Un Jour or Deux Jour briefcases and Playtime sneakers.

Gaganmeet Singh, CEO, Bequest Group says Berluti Paris's exclusive partnership with Bequest ensures its global standards are maintained in India as well. The retail staff has also been given extensive training to provide a Paris-like experience to the discerning shoppers. Berluti was established in Paris in 1895 and has been built by four generations of shoemakers. In 2005 fine leather goods were introduced and a complete clothing collection followed in 2011.