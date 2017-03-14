M&S opens lingerie stores across five Indian cities

Marks and Spencer has opened five standalone beauty and lingerie stores in India. Two of these are in Bangaluru, one each in Jaipur, Mumbai and Kolkata. This is a concept which the retailer is trying out only in India.

M&S essentially targets the middle class and has 56 stores in 27 Indian cities. These stores have men’s wear, women’s wear, lingerie and beauty and kids’ wear. Being one of the few international brands in the women’s western wear space, M&S offers in India the same collections as in the rest of the world, and at the same price and almost the same time but in India it offers a lot more color and print since India loves color.

M&S operates in India through a joint venture with Reliance Retail. There are ten stores in Delhi and nine in Mumbai. Apart from these, the brand is strong in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad and has gone into cities like Guwahati, Amritsar, Ludhiana. There are two stores in Kolkata.

India is one of the top five sourcing hubs for M&S and 30 per cent of M&S clothing products sold in India are sourced from India. Plus, India is the only country where the brand has airport stores.