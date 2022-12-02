Macy’s adds Claire’s installations and digital bra fitting technology to stores

Department store chain Macy’s has unveiled some new features that have been introduced to a number of its stores, including a new partnership with accessory brand Claire’s.

The deal has seen Claire’s store-in-stores added to over 20 nationwide Macy’s locations, including eight of the group’s flagships.

A selection of the brand’s hair accessories, jewellery and cosmetics will be available to shoppers year around, alongside seasonal products, as part of Macy’s efforts to position itself as a holiday gifting destination.

Speaking on the partnership, Ryan Vero, CEO of Claire’s said in a release: “With this partnership, we are combining our brand power to reach new customers and serve them with the latest on-trend accessories in time for the holiday shopping season and beyond.”

Additionally, Macy’s has also partnered with digital twin platform Fit:Match on an algorithm-based bra fitting experience, which has been implemented into 10 of its stores.

The technology allows shoppers to complete a body scan that analyses their body shape in order to present them with recommendations on size, products and styles that fit a ‘digital twin’.

Commenting on the launch, Fit:Match CEO and founder Haniff Brown said: “We believe the traditional fitting process is archaic and needs to evolve, and technology is the answer.

“The issue we are solving starts with bras – the hardest to fit category with the highest barrier to purchase – but is versatile to apply to other apparel categories as well.”