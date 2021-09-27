Madewell and ThredUp open temporary second-hand store in Brooklyn

Denim brand Madewell and resale platform ThredUp have opened a temporary store in Williamsburg, Brooklyn exclusively for second-hand fashion.

As well as offering pre-loved clothing, the store aims to be a place to educate consumers on the impact of circular fashion, and also features an in-store mending station for damaged clothing.

QR codes at each station also offer shoppers a better understanding of how to buy, wear, care for, and pass on your clothes for the better of the planet.

ThredUp ‘clean-out kits’ will be available in-store to help consumers keep clothes in use and out of landfills.

Prices range from 10 dollars to 40 dollars across jeans, dresses, jackets and more. The store will be open to the public until the end of October.

The announcement builds on the tie-up by the two US companies announced in July which saw the launch of Madewell’s second-hand platform, ‘Madewell Forever’, which harnesses ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service (RaaS) to give preloved women’s jeans a new lease of life.

The platform had over 3,000 products on its launch, with new styles added hourly as available. Prices range from 35 dollars to 50 dollars.

Madewell said it aims to collect one million pairs of denim by 2023 through the platform - double what it has collected in the past six years through its existing denim trade-in program.