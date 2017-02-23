Mandhana ventures into Tier II, III cities

Mandhana Retail Ventures is planning to expand its footprint across smaller towns and cities for the next phase of growth. Mandhana is a textile and apparel manufacturing company. It sells the Being Human brand of clothing. The company is planning to open 100 exclusive Being Human stores in the next four years across Tier II and III cities like Raipur, Bikaner, Guwahati and Vapi. Currently, the company operates 60 exclusive stores across 40 cities, including Ahmedabad, Ambala, Amritsar and Bangalore.

Mandhana Retail has a global licensing arrangement with Being Human, a Salman Khan Foundation, to design, manufacture, retail and distribute textile products. Royalties from the clothing line support education and health care initiatives of the Salman Khan Foundation. The Being Human brand is also into jewelry now.

Mandhana sells Being Human clothing through exclusive stores, multi-brand outlets like Central and Shoppers Stop and online marketplaces like Myntra, Jabong and Flipkart. All combined, the company has 600 sales points, including international stores (125 in the Middle East and 75 in Europe). For Mandhana 20 per cent revenue comes from exports and online marketplaces contribute eight per cent. It has been growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 65 per cent over the last three years.