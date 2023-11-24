Mango bolsters presence in Ireland with Cork store

Spanish fashion giant Mango has announced it will be returning to Cork as it looks to strengthen its presence in Ireland amid an ongoing global expansion.

The company previously operated a store in the city between 2004 and 2008, with it now set to open its own location on St. Patrick’s Street, in a building that once housed the Savoy cinema.

Set in a 360 square metre space, the location will exclusively sell Mango’s womenswear line, which will sit among its already established Mediterranean-inspired New Med concept, making it the first store in Ireland to adopt the look.

The idea also incorporates sustainability and architectural integration, Mango said, with eco-efficient lighting, temperature control and the use of sustainable materials being among some of the features to ensure this.

In a release, Daniel Lopez, Mango’s franchise and expansion director, said on the opening: “Our arrival for the first time with our own company store in Cork will consolidate our brand and help us strengthen it internationally.”

While the company has been operating in Ireland since 1998, it currently has 16 stores in the country, as well as an online site.