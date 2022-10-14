Mango continues US expansion with slew of new store openings

Spanish retailer Mango has detailed a number of new expansion plans in the US, with a slew of new stores set to open in the near future.

The announcement of its expansion plans come as the high street brand revealed a new store in Miami, on the city’s popular shopping street Lincoln Road.

In a release, the company’s global expansion director, Daniel López, said the opening marked a starting point for Mango’s expansion in Florida specifically, and “a major step forward” in its strategic goals for international expansion.

Like its recent store openings in Europe, its Miami location has also been developed with the intention of a generally low environmental impact, which Mango said was achieved through the rejuvenation of existing materials.

Over the next few months, Mango is planning to open three more stores in Florida, each of which will be located in the state’s main shopping centres, bringing the brand’s retail network in the US to 10.

This comes alongside its readily available e-commerce site in the region and its ongoing partnerships with Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Next year will also see the company continue its growth in the US, with an additional store in Florida as well as further openings in the states of Georgia, Texas and California.

Ultimately, it is hoping to reach 2024 with approximately 40 stores across the country, potentially making the region one of the group’s top five markets in turnover.

Since its debut in the US, in 2006, during which it opened a flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue, Mango has continued to strengthen its commitment in the American market.

Next to its brick and mortar, the brand has also increased its online presence, with its e-commerce and online sales now accounting for over half of the company’s sales in the country.

It is further forecasted to represent 70 percent of turnover by 2024.