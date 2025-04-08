Mango Home opens first store, reveals plans for four more locations
Mango Home opened its first store in Barcelona this April as the brand revealed further plans to open four more stores within this concept during 2025.
With a sales area of nearly 400 square meters, the very first Mango Home store offers a wide range of home goods. It is located at 586 Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona, one of the city's most important shopping streets. The store employs around 15 people.
For this new phase of growth, Mango Home has expanded its team of professionals in the sector, led by Nuria Font, and strengthened its commercial offering to cover all rooms of the home, with a portfolio that has grown from 1,600 products in 2024 to 6,000 in 2025, with two collections per year.
After integrating the decoration and homeware categories last year, the company has now incorporated new products for all rooms of the home, from the living room to the bedroom, including a new line of fragrances, lighting and a textile collection for babies and children.
Following this first opening, Mango aims to strengthen its position in the homeware sector. The company plans to expand this offering by opening four new stores by the end of 2025, in cities such as Madrid, Zaragoza, and Bilbao, as well as a second in Barcelona.
Launched in 2021, Mango Home now operates in 34 online markets, primarily in Europe and the US.
