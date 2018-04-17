Mango launches first store in Bengaluru with partner Myntra

Spanish fashion retailer Mango with Myntra has opened its first bricks-and-mortar store in Bengaluru’s Pheonix Market City. Myntra is the brand’s strategic partner in India for its online business. The brand sells fashion products on Myntra’s online platform. The collaboration has helped Mango garner growth and consequently form a tie-up with the Indian e-retailer to open physical stores. Under the partnership, which works on a revenue sharing arrangement, Myntra will recruit franchise partners to manage Mango stores.

Myntra and Mango have been in association since 2014. Markedly, e-retailer Myntra inked a deal with Mango last year that gave distribution and management rights for the label to former in the Indian market. The opening in Delhi at Select Citywalk Mall in the Saket district, is the first of 25 Mango store openings planned in India over the next five years.

The new store has been equipped with advanced technology to provide a seamless shopping experience for customers in India. Mango was established in 1984, and at present is one of the leading fashion groups in the world. The fashion brand has an extensive store network of 800,000 sq. mt. in 110 countries world over.