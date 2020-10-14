Mango launches official TikTok account

Mango has become the latest fashion company to launch a TikTok account as it continues to focus on its well-performing online channel.

The Spanish fashion retailer said it will use its official TikTok page to showcase the “self-expression and creativity” of its creators across topics such as culture, fashion and music.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has transformed from a simple video-sharing social media app to a marketing heavyweight and is being tapped by a growing number of fashion brands as a way to engage with a younger audience.

So it’s perhaps no surprise then that Mango is jumping aboard the trend. The Spanish retailer has seen impressive growth through its digital channels in recent years, with online sales growing 26.7 percent in 2020 to 564 million euros, accounting for 24 percent of total group turnover.

More recently in August, the company hailed its online channel as “key” to its post-lockdown recovery, with sales up more than 50 percent between March and June. During the months of lockdown, the retailer attracted almost 900,000 new online customers, increasing its active e-commerce customers to nearly six million.

“TikTok is a creative platform that is unique and totally different to what we are familiar with at present,”Emilio Mosteiro, Mango communication director, said in a statement. “For our community to create its own content in an honest and unfiltered manner is an extraordinary way of being able to create together and maintain the global connection we have with our people”.