Mango opens first ‘New Med’ concept store in Asia as part of growth in region

As part of its new store opening in Singapore, Spanish retailer Mango has debuted its ‘New Med’ concept for the first time in Asia, as it continues to follow through on its international expansion.

The new 500 square metre space adds to its growth in the region, with it now operating 10 stores in Singapore following a number of openings in April this year.

It comes as the brand celebrated 30 years of “international expansion” in 2022, as it continued to report on accelerated growth of development abroad.

In a release, Mango said it will round out the year with around 270 new stores worldwide, bringing its retail network to approximately 2,600 stores across all five continents.

Speaking on the topic, the company’s expansion director, Daniel López, said: “We are celebrating 30 years of international expansion by strengthening our commitment to Asia, one of the most important markets in the company’s internationalisation strategy and one in which we want to continue growing in the future.”

Mango initially launched in the continent in 1995 with store openings in Singapore and Taiwan.

It now currently operates over 450 stores in Asia, including company-owned locations and concessions in department stores.

Among its presence in the region, Mango counts India as one of its key focuses for international expansion, with it opening 33 stores in the country between 2021 and 2022.

In Europe, the retailer has also committed to developing in markets such as France, Italy and the UK, while outside its key expansion markets include the US and Canada.